Stocks wobble as investors gauge earnings, economy

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses Thursday as investors continue to focus on company earnings reports and the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 11:38 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43 points, or 0.1%, to 34,088 and the Nasdaq was up 0.3%. The S&P 500 closed higher Wednesday, ending a two-day slide, but it's still down for the week.

Earnings are a key focus for investors as the bulk of companies in the S&P 500 spend the next few weeks reporting their financial results. Wall Street is hoping to get a better sense of just how much companies in various sectors are benefiting from the economic recovery. They are also listening for clues on prospects for the recovery to continue as vaccine distribution rolls on and people try to return to some semblance of normal.

AT&T rose 4.4% after reporting results that beat expectations, helped by higher wireless phone charges as well as the success of its streaming service HBOMax. Equifax also rose after reporting strong results.

Union Pacific fell 1.7% after the railroad operator reported a 9% drop in profit.