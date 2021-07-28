Stocks wobble in the early going as earnings reports pour in

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as traders grapple with a big batch of earnings reports from technology heavyweights and other companies. They’re also looking ahead to the latest policy statement later Wednesday from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was little changed. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was up 3.2% after reporting a nearly threefold increase in profits in its latest quarter. Boeing was also up 5.5% after the airplane maker reported its first quarterly profit since 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.25%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from a record as investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for signs of when U.S. stimulus might be withdrawn.

Investors also were uncertain how much farther China will go with a regulatory crackdown that set off a slide in its internet share prices.

London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai and Tokyo declined. U.S. futures were mixed.