Store owner: Boulder suspect passed check before buying gun

The suspect’s next hearing will not be scheduled for two to three months to allow his defense team to evaluate his mental state and evidence collected by investigators.

He is charged with 10 counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a police officer who was not hurt. Among those slain was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, who was the first officer to arrive on the scene, according to Boulder police Chief Maris Herold.

Alissa entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of a gunshot wound to the leg that he suffered in an exchange of gunfire with police at the King Soopers grocery.

Before his court hearing, Alissa was last seen handcuffed and being led out of the supermarket by police on Monday. He had removed all clothing except his shorts before being taken into custody, and his leg was bloody.

A rifle, a green tactical vest and a handgun were recovered inside the grocery store, according to the arrest affidavit.

Alissa was treated at a hospital before police transferred him — using Talley's own handcuffs — to the Boulder County Jail. Police said they made sure to tell Alissa the handcuffs on his wrists were Talley's.