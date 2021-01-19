Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of MyPillow, a vocal and in the past few weeks very visible supporter of President Donald Trump, says a backlash against the company has begun after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol this month.

Mike Lindell, the company CEO and also the face of the brand, said major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have dropped his products recently.

Both companies confirmed the decision to cease carrying the brand Tuesday, but cited flagging sales rather than Lindell's actions or his support for Trump.

“There has been decreased customer demand for MyPillow," Kohl’s said in an email. "We will sell our current inventory and not buy additional/future inventory in the brand. “

Lindell has continued to push bogus claims of election fraud since Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the presidential race.

That has led to extensive pressure on social media for outlets carrying MyPillow, based in Chaska, Minnesota, southwest of Minneapolis, to drop the brand.

Other companies have been caught in the crossfire as once-loyal customers are repulsed by the support of some executives for Trump.