WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River's levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state.
Across the Central Coast's Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro.
Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet wide. Crews went door to door Friday afternoon to urge residents to leave before the rains came but some stayed and had to be pulled from floodwaters early Saturday.
First responders and the California National Guard rescued more than 50 people overnight. One video showed a member of the Guard helping a driver out of a car trapped by waist-high water.
"We were hoping to avoid and prevent this situation, but the worst case scenario has arrived with the Pajaro River overtopping and levee breaching at about midnight," Luis Alejo, chair of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, wrote on Twitter. He called the flooding "massive," saying the damage will take months to repair.
The Pajaro River separates the counties of Santa Cruz and Monterey in the area that flooded Saturday. Floodwaters that got into the region's wells might be contaminated with chemicals, officials said, and residents were told not to drink or cook with tap water for fear of illness.
A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters Saturday in Watsonville, Calif.
Nic Coury, Associated Press
Officials worked along the levee in the hopes of shoring it up when it was breached about midnight Friday into Saturday. Crews began working to fix the levee around daybreak Saturday.
Oliver Gonzalez, 12, told The Associated Press that he, his mother and his aunt were rescued about 5 a.m. Saturday in Parajo. He grabbed his laptop, cellphone and some important documents but so much was left behind in their rush to leave.
"I'm kinda scared," he said from an evacuation center in nearby Watsonville. "My mom's car was left in the water."
Anais Rodriguez, 37, said first responders knocked on her home's door shortly after midnight. Her family packed about four days' worth of clothing and drove to safety. She and her two children, her husband and her parents — along with their dog, Mila — arrived at the shelter about an hour later with few answers about what this would mean for their community going forward.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Saturday said it was monitoring the situation in Pajaro. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted and the state has mobilized to support the community," the governor's office wrote on Twitter.
The Pajaro Valley is a coastal agricultural area known for growing strawberries, apples, cauliflower, broccoli and artichokes. National brands including Driscoll's Strawberries and Martinelli's are headquartered in the region.
In 1995, the Pajaro River's levees broke, submerging 2,500 acres of farmland and the community of Pajaro. Two peopled died and the flooding caused nearly $100 million in damage. A state law, passed last year, advanced state funds for a levee project. It was scheduled to start construction in 2024.
State Sen. John Laird, who spearheaded the law and represents the area, said the project is fully funded now but it just came down to bad timing with this year's rains.
"It's tragic, we were so close to getting this done before any storms," he said.
Two people and their dog are rescued Saturday from floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif.
Nic Coury, Associated Press
This week's storm marked the state's 10th atmospheric river of the winter, storms that brought enormous amounts of rain and snow to the state and helped lessen the drought conditions that had dragged on for three years. State reservoirs are now well above the average for this time of year, prompting state officials to release water from dams to assist with flood control and make room for even more rain.
Across the state on Saturday, Californians contended with drenching rains and rising water levels. In Tulare County, the sheriff ordered residents who live near the Tule River to evacuate, while people near the Poso Creek in Kern County were under an evacuation warning. National Weather Service meteorologists issued flood warnings and advisories, begging motorists to stay off deluged roadways.
In San Francisco, an 85-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto the Trocadero Clubhouse early Saturday. The 1892 historical landmark was left severely damaged and the inside flooded.
Newsom declared emergencies in 34 counties in recent weeks, and the Biden administration approved a presidential disaster declaration for some on Friday morning, a move that will bring more federal assistance.
The atmospheric river, known as a "Pineapple Express" because it brought warm subtropical moisture across the Pacific from near Hawaii, melted lower parts of the huge snowpack in California's mountains.
Yet another atmospheric river is in the forecast for early next week. State climatologist Michael Anderson said a third and possibly a fourth appeared to be taking shape over the Pacific.
The National Weather Service on Saturday forecast an intensified bout of rain and snow Monday through Wednesday, with considerable flooding possible. Another round of heavy, wet snow is expected to hit areas of high elevation mid-week, it said.
How the flood risk has changed in your state, according to FEMA
In order to update information about
property flood risk, the Federal Emergency Management Administration modified the methodology used in its National Flood Insurance Program evaluations for the first time in 50 years.
Changes in climatic and urban conditions required a rigorous review of the variables taken into account to accurately determine how vulnerable a property is to flood risk. The new costs of insurance policies generated by the national flood insurance system now depend on the results of the latest study,
Risk Rating 2.0.
Potential threats have increased for 3.9 million properties out of the 5 million re-diagnosed. Consequently, the cost of insurance premiums was raised, much to the discontent of developers and property owners, especially those in waterfront cities.
The previous methodology tended to overlook the replacement value of any given property, which
resulted in inequity for lower-value homes that lay within the same flood plain as higher-value homes. This inequity equated all properties on equal footing for flood risk, with no consideration of the actual value loss for each property, which forced the owners of lower-value homes to purchase insurance packages more costly than was necessary. The new approach now factors in the individual risk for each property or home, which in turn means more valuable—generally waterfront—properties will have their flood insurance premiums rise.
Despite the concern from many high-value homeowners, on a national scale, 86.4% of premiums went up just $10 or less. In 8.6% of cases, the fee increase was somewhere between $10 and $20, while in the remaining 5%, it surpassed the $20 margin. In contrast, the risk rate dropped for 1.2 million properties; as a result, so did the cost of premiums. The revised amount meant a discount of up to $100 for 70.5% of policyholders, while the remaining 29.5% were granted reductions of $50 or more.
Citing the latest data,
Stacker dug into how flood insurance premiums will change across every state in the first year of Risk Rating 2.0's implementation. As of April 2022, all policies must follow the new ratings methodology. You may also like: U.S. cities with the dirtiest air
michelmond // Shutterstock
Alabama
52,648 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 11,217 properties with decreased risk
--- 28.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 71.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 41,431 properties with increased risk
--- 88.7% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.1% increasing over $20
Jens Lambert // Shutterstock
Alaska
2,250 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,932 properties with decreased risk
--- 26.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 73.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 318 properties with increased risk
--- 88.4% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.4% increasing over $20
Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock
Arizona
29,261 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,312 properties with decreased risk
--- 40.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 59.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 21,949 properties with increased risk
--- 91.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.6% increasing over $20
You Touch Pix of EuToch // Shutterstock
Arkansas
14,397 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 4,771 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 9,626 properties with increased risk
--- 84.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.9% increasing over $20
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
California
214,829 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 57,541 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 157,288 properties with increased risk
--- 86.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.1% increasing over $20
Michael Vi // Shutterstock
Colorado
19,983 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 8,675 properties with decreased risk
--- 30.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 69.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 11,308 properties with increased risk
--- 84.5% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 7.1% increasing over $20
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
Connecticut
34,828 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 12,739 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 22,089 properties with increased risk
--- 73.7% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 11.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 14.3% increasing over $20
Kyle Lee // Shutterstock
Delaware
26,147 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 9,845 properties with decreased risk
--- 21.7% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 78.3% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 16,302 properties with increased risk
--- 83.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.5% increasing over $20
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
Florida
1.7M properties with reassessed flood risk
- 342,109 properties with decreased risk
--- 13.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 86.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 1.4M properties with increased risk
--- 85.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.3% increasing over $20
Bilanol // Shutterstock
Georgia
81,998 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 19,929 properties with decreased risk
--- 31.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 68.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 62,069 properties with increased risk
--- 91.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.5% increasing over $20
Gus Valente // Shutterstock
Hawaii
61,382 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,924 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 53,458 properties with increased risk
--- 90.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.8% increasing over $20
Uheheu // Shutterstock
Idaho
5,645 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,580 properties with decreased risk
--- 37.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 62.2% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 4,065 properties with increased risk
--- 88.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.0% increasing over $20
Ric Schafer // Shutterstock
Illinois
37,677 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 15,714 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 21,963 properties with increased risk
--- 84.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.6% increasing over $20
Jon Rehg // Shutterstock
Indiana
20,081 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 9,162 properties with decreased risk
--- 48.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 51.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 10,919 properties with increased risk
--- 86.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.9% increasing over $20
Tony Campbell // Shutterstock
Iowa
12,637 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 4,670 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,967 properties with increased risk
--- 82.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.2% increasing over $20
Michael Rolands // Shutterstock
Kansas
9,565 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,630 properties with decreased risk
--- 42.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 57.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,935 properties with increased risk
--- 90.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.0% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.8% increasing over $20
KSwinicki // Shutterstock
Kentucky
19,361 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,523 properties with decreased risk
--- 42.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 58.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 13,838 properties with increased risk
--- 76.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 14.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 9.0% increasing over $20
Brymer // Shutterstock
Louisiana
495,923 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 101,171 properties with decreased risk
--- 36.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 63.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 394,752 properties with increased risk
--- 87.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.3% increasing over $20
ccpixx photography // Shutterstock
Maine
7,746 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,605 properties with decreased risk
--- 35.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 64.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,141 properties with increased risk
--- 76.8% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 13.3% increasing over $20
Arthur Villator // Shutterstock
Maryland
64,942 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 39,903 properties with decreased risk
--- 14.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 85.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 25,039 properties with increased risk
--- 92.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.4% increasing over $20
Jeramey Lende // Shutterstock
Massachusetts
58,501 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 22,594 properties with decreased risk
--- 45.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 35,907 properties with increased risk
--- 80.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.3% increasing over $20
Keith J Finks // Shutterstock
Michigan
20,481 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 11,120 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.7% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.3% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 9,361 properties with increased risk
--- 90.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.1% increasing over $20
Pbd1950 // Shutterstock
Minnesota
10,541 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,093 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,448 properties with increased risk
--- 90.8% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.9% increasing over $20
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Mississippi
61,317 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 10,047 properties with decreased risk
--- 40.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 59.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 51,270 properties with increased risk
--- 87.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.3% increasing over $20
Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock
Missouri
19,706 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,839 properties with decreased risk
--- 45.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 54.2% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 13,867 properties with increased risk
--- 77.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 12.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.4% increasing over $20
Gino Santa Maria // Shutterstock
Montana
4,339 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,617 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.2% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 2,722 properties with increased risk
--- 92.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 4.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.9% increasing over $20
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Nebraska
9,129 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,964 properties with decreased risk
--- 50.1% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 49.9% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,165 properties with increased risk
--- 80.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 11.7% increasing over $20
robert2001 // Shutterstock
Nevada
10,586 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,196 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 8,390 properties with increased risk
--- 93.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 3.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.3% increasing over $20
Jeffrey J Coleman // Shutterstock
New Hampshire
7,747 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,675 properties with decreased risk
--- 36.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 63.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,072 properties with increased risk
--- 76.4% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.1% increasing over $20
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
New Jersey
217,178 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 46,318 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 57.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 170,860 properties with increased risk
--- 80.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.6% increasing over $20
Tippman98x // Shutterstock
New Mexico
11,556 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 4,116 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,440 properties with increased risk
--- 86.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.4% increasing over $20
gmeland // Shutterstock
New York
171,099 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 54,008 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 117,091 properties with increased risk
--- 80.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 9.6% increasing over $20
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
North Carolina
139,842 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 35,701 properties with decreased risk
--- 33.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 66.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 104,141 properties with increased risk
--- 88.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.7% increasing over $20
Jeremy Warner // Shutterstock
North Dakota
13,161 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,020 properties with decreased risk
--- 20.1% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 79.9% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 8,141 properties with increased risk
--- 96.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 2.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 1.5% increasing over $20
John Huntington // Shutterstock
Ohio
29,044 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 13,074 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 15,970 properties with increased risk
--- 83.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.4% increasing over $20
Bryan Busovicki // Shutterstock
Oklahoma
13,024 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,851 properties with decreased risk
--- 46.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 54.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 9,173 properties with increased risk
--- 86.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.8% increasing over $20
Nick Fox // Shutterstock
Oregon
24,850 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,511 properties with decreased risk
--- 39.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 60.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 17,339 properties with increased risk
--- 83.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 11.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.7% increasing over $20
Catherine Avilez // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania
51,555 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 15,572 properties with decreased risk
--- 47.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 52.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 35,983 properties with increased risk
--- 79.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 9.7% increasing over $20
Richard L. Bowman // Shutterstock
Puerto Rico
7,987 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,268 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 4,719 properties with increased risk
--- 95.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 1.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.3% increasing over $20
AFP // Getty Images
Rhode Island
12,001 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,520 properties with decreased risk
--- 50.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 49.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 6,481 properties with increased risk
--- 86.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.9% increasing over $20
Olga Enger // Shutterstock
South Carolina
208,559 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 53,213 properties with decreased risk
--- 24.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 75.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 155,346 properties with increased risk
--- 88.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.0% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.4% increasing over $20
David AvRutick // Shutterstock
South Dakota
3,743 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,148 properties with decreased risk
--- 51.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 48.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 2,595 properties with increased risk
--- 86.5% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.1% increasing over $20
Kid Dog Travel // Shutterstock
Tennessee
27,507 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,581 properties with decreased risk
--- 37.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 62.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 19,926 properties with increased risk
--- 81.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 7.2% increasing over $20
LuckyTenn7 // Shutterstock
Texas
768,537 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 106,720 properties with decreased risk
--- 36.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 63.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 661,817 properties with increased risk
--- 91.8% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 4.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.2% increasing over $20
michelmond // Shutterstock
Utah
3,755 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,006 properties with decreased risk
--- 22.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 77.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 1,749 properties with increased risk
--- 93.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 4.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.3% increasing over $20
VW Pics // Getty Images
Vermont
3,330 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,103 properties with decreased risk
--- 55.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 44.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 2,227 properties with increased risk
--- 74.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 11.3% increasing over $20
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock
Virginia
104,781 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 46,811 properties with decreased risk
--- 23.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 76.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 57,970 properties with increased risk
--- 87.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.3% increasing over $20
Kyle J Little // Shutterstock
Washington
32,547 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 10,717 properties with decreased risk
--- 42.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 57.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 21,830 properties with increased risk
--- 81.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 11.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.4% increasing over $20
Terrence J Allison // Shutterstock
Washington D.C.
2,396 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,737 properties with decreased risk
--- 10.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 89.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 659 properties with increased risk
--- 88.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.3% increasing over $20
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
West Virginia
13,337 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,325 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 11,012 properties with increased risk
--- 72.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 17.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.2% increasing over $20
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
Wisconsin
12,949 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,669 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,280 properties with increased risk
--- 90.5% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.4% increasing over $20
Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock
Wyoming
1,705 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 561 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 1,144 properties with increased risk
--- 88.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.5% increasing over $20
Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock
