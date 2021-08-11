Storms, rain and excessive heat roll across parts of Midwest

“Mother Nature delivered a powerful punch to Michigan,” Consumers Energy Vice President for Electric Operations, Guy Packard said in a news release.

The utility’s crews would be “working around the clock this week to turn the lights back on for everyone who was affected by this devastating storm” but urged customers to be patient, noting that additional storms are possible Wednesday night, he added.

Indiana Michigan Power said more than 27,000 homes and businesses had been without electricity at the peak of the overnight storms. About 17,000 customers lost power after two feet (.60 meters) of water flooded a substation in southwestern Michigan.

Utility poles have been found broken and transformers damaged in the Fort Wayne and South Bend areas of northwestern Indiana, according to the utility.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids forecasts that more thunderstorms reaching “severe intensity” could hit the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead an approaching area of cooler, less humid air.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the Chicago area, much of Indiana and the Detroit area where heat indices up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) were expected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0