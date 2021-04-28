Strange theft of Confederate chair mystifies Alabama town

“I hope there is some remnant left of civilization left in this country," she said. “No one has any common sense. The rule of law is gone with the wind.”

The theft comes as Confederate statues and other artifacts of that era are being removed, by vote or by crowd, around the country as part of a reckoning with the country's slave-owning history.

In this case, police found the chair April 9 near a railroad overpass in New Orleans. Resident Donald Oliver had gotten up early to walk his dogs and saw the commotion as police gathered.

“The first thing I thought — grave robbers,” he said. When police loaded it into a truck he recognized that it was an ornamental chair. He heard it was connected to Jefferson Davis but it was not until later that he learned it came all the way from Alabama.

“And it winds up in the 9th Ward of New Orleans. That’s crazy," he said shaking his head.

White Lies Matter said they told police and the UDC where the chair could be found. Court documents suggest someone with knowledge of the theft tipped off authorities to information that helped them make arrests.