Stray pup kept entering store to 'steal' stuffed purple unicorn; so an officer bought it for him

A “super smart” dog who doesn’t take no for an answer is ready for a new home, but he comes with a purple unicorn.

People magazine reports that animal control officers were called to a North Carolina Dollar Store because Sisu, a stray pup, kept entering the premises when customers opened the door, apparently to visit a stuffed animal to which he had taken a liking.

“He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time,” Duplin County Animal Services’ supervisor Joe Newburn said.

Newburn said the store’s call for help was “one of the strangest calls I’ve ever dealt with.”

Employees at the discount shop reportedly locked the doors with the persistent dog inside and waited while officer Samantha Lane was dispatched to check things out. She remedied the situation by buying the $10 stuffed unicorn for Sisu, who followed the plush toy and the officer out of the store.

The dog and his unicorn awoke at the county animal lock-up Friday, but the shelter posted online that it had received several calls from interested adopters and seemed to have found a forever home for Sisu and his doll.