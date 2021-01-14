Strong winds and snow on tap for central US

The system is in no rush to move through the region however, as the impacts could linger well into Friday for millions across the Great Lakes. This prolonged snowfall, accompanied by periods of heavy lake effect snow on the south shores of Lake Superior will lead to widespread coverage of 3-6" of snow in the Upper Midwest with the highest totals likely ranging between 6-10" across Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

As the system advances eastward Thursday night into Friday, periods of snow, rain and a wintry mix will impact parts Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Rain and snow reach the Northeast Friday night

A secondary low pressure will form along the cold front as the system reaches the East Coast Friday night into Saturday morning.

While the storm promises to bring a soggy start to the weekend for the Northeast, the majority of the area will see rain, not snow, thanks to relatively mild January temperatures.

Places like New York City and Boston will be in the mid- to upper 40s Saturday with a half inch to an inch of rain as opposed to the several inches of snow they would see if temperatures were colder.

Snowfall Friday night and Saturday will be limited to Upstate New York and northern New England. For the most part, even those locations are only expected to see about two to five inches, though a few of the favored, higher elevation spots could see over a half a foot of snow.

