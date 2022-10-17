Student loan relief process begins; Ezra Miller pleads not guilty; weekly religion roundup | Hot off the Wire podcast

President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program. He announced Monday that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend.

A key witness in a trial that led to the conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes adamantly stood by his testimony during an unusual court appearance Monday. The prosecution witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made a remorseful appearance at Holmes’ Silicon Valley home after the trial, raising questions about potential misconduct.

The Justice Department is arguing that Steve Bannon should serve six months behind bars and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Officials say two occupants of a small plane died after crashing into a house in a South Florida neighborhood. Miramar police say the single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport.

Southern California police say a man with a knife has been arrested following a series of stabbings that killed a woman and wounded three others.

The acting president of the Los Angeles City Council is escalating the pressure on two members to resign over their participation in a private meeting in which they did not object to a colleague’s crude and racist remarks and at times joined in the banter.

Early rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis and bluegrass performer-turned-country star Keith Whitley were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Tennessee Titans have lined up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium that will put the franchise in position to host a Super Bowl. The Titans hope to open the new stadium in time for the 2026 season.

Almost three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, students in the area’s largest school district are poised to return to class. The School District of Lee County says 28 of the district's 120 schools were reopening on Monday and Tuesday, and another 32 have been cleared to reopen soon.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. The court passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric.

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. The 30-year-old Miller appeared remotely for the arraignment Monday on one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny.

In this week's religion roundup, Jews in Jerusalem celebrated Sukkot at the Western Wall, Peruvian Catholics revived a tradition, and Muslims celebrated the Prophet's birthday