Students protest as Utah lawmakers resist changing 'Dixie'

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At a university in southern Utah, the nationwide protests against racial injustice have lent new momentum to change a name that many consider offensive: Dixie State.

But the moniker's deep ties to local history are fueling a backlash at the GOP-dominated state Legislature and showing how difficult change can be.

Students from the fast-growing institution drove hours to gather at the Utah Capitol on Wednesday and urge lawmakers to revive a stalled plan to change the school's name.

“When people who don’t belong to the university are wanting their voices to overpower ours, it just doesn’t seem fair to us.” Savannah Snyder, a junior studying elementary education, said on the Capitol steps.

They have a powerful ally in Republican House Speaker Brad Wilson. He made the economic case for changing the name in a series of tweets Tuesday night, citing reports from major local companies that the term's historical connections to the Deep South and slavery have hurt their employees and recruitment.

“I believe now is the right time to make this change,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. Dixie State graduates looking for jobs outside the local area have found the name is a stumbling block on their resume, said Student Body President Penny Mills.