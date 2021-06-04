Students suspended after schoolyard clash over Pride flags

That student's father, Benjamin Hoffman, told BayNews 9 that he hates to see a child get expelled, but putting your hands on another person is unacceptable.

“No kid should be scared to go to school. And no person should be persecuted for their views or their beliefs.”

Another student at the same school reported being harassed and bullied in April after wearing a pro-Donald Trump facemask and ball cap in class. BayNews 9 reported that the student wore the cap to cover alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall out.

Equality Florida, an LGBTQ rights organization, was made aware of the latest incident.

“It’s important that this type of incident is not just brushed under the rug,” the group's director Gina Duncan, told the TV station. “When we see discrimination and certainly when we see violence against our young people in schools, this is something that we have to address.”

Another family reached out to U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg. His office contacted the school.