Study: Employment rose among those in free money experiment

Universal basic income has been a popular idea among California's tech titans as they grapple with how to handle the inevitable job losses that will come with breakthroughs in automation and artificial intelligence. They found an ideal place to test the idea in Stockton, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Silicon Valley and once known as the foreclosure capital of the U.S. at the height of the Great Recession a decade ago.

Tubbs, who at the time was Stockton's first Black mayor, was eager to try it.

Not everyone was on board with the idea. Aside from conservatives who dislike big government programs, opposition also comes from labor unions that worry about what other types of social safety net programs would have to be sacrificed to pay for a guaranteed income. It could cost nearly $3 trillion a year to provide a guaranteed income to everyone.

“What these experiments don't tell us is what the impact would be as a result of the tradeoffs that are necessary to implement UBI on a massive scale,” said Steve Smith, communications director for the California Labor Federation.

Tubbs' goal, he said, is “to summon the political will to act on what the data and the research tells us.” But he lost perhaps his biggest platform in November when he was defeated for reelection by Republican Kevin Lincoln.