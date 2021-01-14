Study: Pandemic eats into LGBTQ representation on network TV

The group found good news on the second request in the latest study — over half of LGBTQ characters on cable television were people of color, meeting GLAAD’s challenge. And for a second year, GLAAD counted more LGBTQ regular and recurring women on prime-time broadcasts than LGBTQ men.

The advocacy group noted that nearly half of all LGBTQ representation in prime-time scripted cable is seen on just three networks — FX, Freeform and Showtime. It urged other networks to follow their lead.

The report also found that nearly one in every five LGBTQ characters is connected to just four show writers and creators — Shonda Rhimes, Greg Berlanti, Lena Waithe and Ryan Murphy.

Ellis noted that data from the Nielsen company shows that pandemic-affected Americans — age 18 and over — are averaging 37 hours of TV a week — almost a second full-time job. That means the stakes are even higher for GLAAD's goals of reaching representation, even as the fragility of positive movement is clear.

“The content is more important than ever and it’s having a bigger impact than ever. So for us we’re thrilled that the drop wasn’t as big as it could have been. But, if all things are equal, then even if the quantity of programs goes down, the representation shouldn’t," Ellis said.