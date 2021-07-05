Study says hunting, poaching reduce Wisconsin wolf numbers

“I would interpret the findings cautiously," he said in an interview last week.

Treves said his conclusions were justified by a variety of wolf population and social science data.

The Wisconsin DNR says on its website that it is preparing for a fall hunt “through a transparent and science-based process” that will take into account the February results. The Natural Resources Board is expected to set a kill quota in August.

But that could drive the population dangerously low, Treves said. The February hunt took place during the wolves' breeding season and it's unclear to what extent reproduction was disrupted, he said.

“Without information on how many pups were born this summer, it's really fumbling in the dark to plan another hunt,” he said.

Wildlife managers in Michigan and Minnesota are also considering wolf hunts. In some Western states, Republican legislators are pushing aggressive methods such as nighttime hunts, bounty-like payments and allowing shooting from motorized parachutes, ATVs or snow machines any time of year.

Treves said his paper should caution officials in those states that unreported poaching can be “massive” and should be factored into hunting quotas.