Suburban Atlanta county removes Confederate monument

Kirkland Carden, a county commissioner who campaigned on the monument’s removal, said watching the statue come down felt like progress. It took less than two hours to dismantle the roughly 5,800-pound (2,600-kilogram) granite monument and lift the pieces with a crane.

“It will not remove 150 years of hatred and white supremacy, but it’s a damn good start,” Carden said. “This has no place in a modern-day Gwinnett County.”

The Lawrenceville monument has an early Confederate flag etched into it, as well as a picture of a Confederate soldier and bears the dates 1861-1865 and the notation “LEST WE FORGET.” It also has a quote from Winston Churchill.

Erected less than 30 years ago, the monument is relatively new. Many Confederate statues were put up decades after the Civil War, when states imposed new segregation laws and some historians depicted the South’s rebellion as a “Lost Cause” to defend states’ rights instead of slavery. But researchers have said monuments have continued to be erected since, with another burst in the Civil Rights era, and a steady trickle since then.