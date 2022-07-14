Suburban Chicago man pleads not guilty in kids' drownings

A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces involuntary manslaughter and other charges for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later. A county detective last week filed charges against 50-year-old Leon Price, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk. The charges are based on Price’s failure to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would go to the hospital. A legal expert says criminal charges against dispatchers are rare. The daughter of the 54-year-old Kronk says she believes her mother would have lived if an ambulance had been sent.