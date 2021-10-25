Sudan PM arrested in apparent coup; Manchin open to wealth tax in Biden plan; NFL Week 7 recap

Today is Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership.

In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he was dissolving the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, as well as the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. He said quarrels among political factions prompted the military to intervene but he pledged to complete the country's democratic transition, saying a new technocrat government would lead Sudan to elections.

In response to the moves, thousands flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.

Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home on Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who insisted on anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax proposals.

What had been a sweeping $3.5 trillion plan is now being eyed as $1.75 trillion package. That’s within a range that could still climb considerably higher, according to a second person who insisted on anonymity to discuss the private talks.

NFL recap: Brady throws TD No. 600; Cardinals move to 7-0

Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chicago Bears 38-3 on Sunday for the best seven-game start in franchise history.

The Arizona Cardinals remain the NFL's only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974.

In 1962, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin c…

In 1990, Evander Holyfield knocks out Buster Douglas in Las Vegas to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

