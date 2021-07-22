Suit: Activism got players tossed from women's college team

Fox and team manager Fatou Sell organized a second symposium for the entire Lenoir-Rhyne University campus on dealing with racism and social justice issues. It was after the second symposium and following the end of the 2020-2021 season that Smith kicked Fox, Sell and seven other players off the team.

Kennedy said seven of the players were dismissed during meetings on March 15-17, 2021, and he said Fox was dismissed on March 25 of that year; Fox had left school in November 2020 and returned to her home in Florida because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Smith set out to retaliate against the Black players and the White players who supported the Black players and who spoke out against racism and for social justice,” the document said. The retaliation involved “making Black players feel that they were not wanted at Lenoir-Rhyne University.”

The lawsuit also says most of the players kicked off the team were told that they “did not fit the culture” of the women's basketball program.