Suit seeks to reverse Trump changes to sea turtle protection

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Conservation groups sued on Tuesday to reverse changes made under former President Donald Trump to rules protecting sea turtles, even though federal regulators said a week ago that they were reconsidering some of those changes.

The groups hope President Joe Biden’s administration will change the rules, but the possible revisions outlined recently may not go far enough, said Jaclyn Lopez of the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the three groups.

“We’re hopeful they will do something and do something soon, but we're not going to sit back and wait,” she said. “This is decades in the making and our patience has run out.”

"We are aware of this filing and are reviewing it," Allison Garrett, a spokeswoman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries service, said in an email.