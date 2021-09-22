Suits against Ohio State over sex abuse by doc are dismissed

“At all times since the filing of these cases, the Ohio legislature had the power, but not the will, to change the statute of limitations for these Plaintiffs,” Watson wrote.

Some of the plaintiffs had recently sought the judge’s recusal from the case after he disclosed to them this month that his wife’s business has ties with the university, but Watson also denied those requests Wednesday. Attorneys for the men said they intend to appeal that issue, too.

The university has publicly and repeatedly apologized and has said it was committed to a “monetary resolution” for those Strauss harmed. It previously reached nearly $47 million in settlements with 185 survivors – an average of about $252,000 – and separately offered an individual settlement program that recently closed and had drawn interest from additional plaintiffs.

In total, the university has reached settlement agreements with more than 230 survivors, OSU spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said by email Wednesday. He said he couldn't provide details on the total sum of settlements or the average settlement amount for those in the individual program.