Summer Movie Calendar, from 'Cruella' to 'The Suicide Squad'

“Stillwater” (Theaters): Matt Damon stars as an Oklahoma oil worker whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) gets arrested in France for murder in this crime drama from “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy. “Call My Agent” fans will be excited to know that Camille Cottin (aka Andréa Martel) co-stars as a French woman who helps Damon’s character.

AUGUST 6

“Annette” (Theaters): French auteur Leos Carax makes his English-language debut with the musical “Annette,” starring Adam Driver as a stand-up comic and Marion Cotillard as his singer wife. The script and music comes from Ron and Russell Mael, who are also the subject of Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers.”

“The Suicide Squad” (Theaters and HBO Max): Director James Gunn turned the obscure “Guardians of the Galaxy” characters into some of the most beloved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now the hope is he’ll reenergize DC’s Suicide Squad after their less-than-stellar 2016 film. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis reprise their roles alongside a whole new batch of stars like Idris Elba, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone (his voice, that is).

AUGUST 13