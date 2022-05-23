Summer outlook and weather forecasts for the energy sector | Across the Sky podcast

Weather forecasts go well beyond television news updates.

Many industries rely on their own meteorologists to not only keep employees safe but to help predict trends. In this week's episode of Across the Sky, the Lee Weather Team dives deeper into the topic of specialized forecasting.

The team is joined by special guest Matt Lanza, who is managing editor and meteorologist for Space City Weather. He is a meteorologist in Houston’s energy sector and previously worked as a broadcast meteorologist.

Summer outlook: Most of US will see above-average temperatures as Western drought continues The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecast for summer calls for a whole lot of heat without much rain to provide relief.

After giving a brief summer weather outlook, Lanza discusses what goes into making long-range forecasts, the role that meteorologists play for the energy industry and his background covering Hurricane Harvey.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.