Sunak becomes UK prime minister; concerns over climate; Leslie Jordan dies; fallout continues for Ye | Hot off the Wire podcast

Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister of the year. He is now tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak is the U.K.’s first leader of color. He met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming.

A Russian court has started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage that left people around the world complaining that they couldn’t send or receive messages.

A prosecutor told jurors Monday that the women who will testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them will tell uncannily similar stories of themselves as young aspiring women who were cornered in hotel rooms by a man who defined Hollywood power.

The Bears won on the road for Monday Night Football, the Colts made a quarterback switch, the Grizzlies beat the Nets with some big performances, and longtime CBS announcer Jim Nantz will leave the Final Four after next year.

Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67.

A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks. Ye's talent agency, CAA, has also dropped him.

A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building.

A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism, first-degree murder and other charges in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and seven people wounded when Ethan Crumbley opened fire nearly a year ago.

Two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, it is not clear which party will emerge with control of Congress.

A federal appeals court panel won't block a subpoena issued by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection that seeks phone records of the Arizona Republican Party’s leader.

Singer Mary J. Blige has joined first lady Jill Biden to promote cancer prevention. Blige was a guest Monday at the White House, where the American Cancer Society announced two new “roundtables” to address breast and cervical cancer.

A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. J. Alexander Kueng on Monday agreed to a deal that calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Three women were ejected from the set of ‘The View’ on Monday after interrupting an interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for what appeared to be a climate change protest.

Rishi Sunak ran for Britain’s top job and lost. Then he got a second chance. The former U.K. Treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to be prime minister. But Truss quit after a turbulent 45-day term, and Sunak has won the Conservative leadership race.

Police in North Carolina say six people, including a toddler, were shot over the weekend. Oxford police say officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds.

On this week's AP Religion Roundup, the Church of Scientology is evoked in the rape trial of actor Danny Masterson, the White House weighs in on antisemitic comments made by Kanye West, and an ancient shrine destroyed by Islamic State militants gives up its secrets.