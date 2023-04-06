Watch two kayakers fall overboard after they were spooked by a sea lion in California.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch two kayakers fall overboard after they were spooked by a sea lion in California.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The missing Florida toddler who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator last week was put in the lake by his father, police said.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
Here's a look at the hush money case, the grand jury investigation and possible ramifications for Trump's presidential campaign.
A new gun law has already prevented some potentially dangerous people from owning guns. But since that law was signed by President Joe Biden l…
The spurning of community colleges has implications for the national economy, which relies on their graduates to fill many of the jobs in whic…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.