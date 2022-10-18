 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Sunday night NFL tilt leads in week's television ratings

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most popular shows on prime-time television for the week of Oct. 10-16, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC, 20.79 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 15.81 million.

3. NFL Football: Las Vegas at Kansas City, ESPN, 15.79 million.

4. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 11.34 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.72 million.

6. “FBI,” CBS, 7.41 million.

7. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 7.32 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.25 million.

9. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.16 million.

10. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ESPN, 7.02 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.6 million.

12. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.58 million.

13. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.54 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.48 million.

15. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.33 million.

16. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.15 million.

17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.06 million.

18. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.8 million.

19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.65 million.

20. “NFL Postgame” (Monday), ESPN, 5.52 million.

