Sun's out, surf's up and California's reopening more widely

Morgan Reliford said business has been robust at Blazing Saddles, where she had rented out more than 120 bikes by 2 p.m.

Reliford, who wore a mask and purple rubber gloves, said she felt things were reopening too quickly for her comfort.

“I feel like we're bored and frustrated with being in the house that we're kind of rushing it," she said.

Thursday marks the opening of day of Major League Baseball with games in Oakland, Anaheim and San Diego before fans for the first time in California since 2019.

The San Diego Padres will be limited to 20% seating capacity, because the second-largest county is in the red tier. If LA moves to the orange tier next week, the World Series-defending Dodgers will be able to hold their home opener April 9 with a third of the stadium full.

The arrival of April also is the first day theme parks will be able to operate, though they'll be limited to 15% capacity and masks will be required.

In addition to the park at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Legoland in Carlsbad are reopening.