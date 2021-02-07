Super Bowl ads went for light humor. Not all succeeded

But the strongest political statement of the night came from Jeep’s two-minute ad featuring Bruce Springsteen. Even thought the Boss urged people to find common ground, the very idea of “unity” during this contentious election year has become polarizing.

“It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, servant and citizen, freedom and fear,” Springsteen intones, adding “we need the middle.”

FCA chief marketing officer Olivier Francois said it was worth taking the risk on a serious ad in order to create a “healing” commercial that will be remembered long after the game. “There’s a divide and Bruce wants to do one thing, speak to the common ground,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press. “It doesn’t take a stand, left or right, blue or red, the only stand it takes is the middle.”

“It speaks to where we are now as a country and our need for “common ground,” said Vann Graves, executive director of the Brandcenter at Virginia Commonwealth University. “Clearly this is not a new approach, but in today’s climate, it is an effective and necessary one.”

But Brooks Brasfield, 28, watching the game in Nashville with his wife, said the tone of the Jeep ad leaned too political for him.