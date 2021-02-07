Super Bowl in Tampa creates 'craziness' outside, inside

Miley Cyrus headlined the pre-game event and donned a black and hot pink cheerleader outfit during several songs. Her playlist included Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and “Heart of Glass” by Blondie.

She was joined on stage by Billy Idol and Joan Jett for two songs.

Fans trickled into the stadium for hours, some more focused than others about COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s a great thing the NFL is doing here,” said Kelvin Walls, a EMT surgeon from Kansas City. “To invite healthcare workers to attend the game is amazing, but the NFL should have taken it a step further and done the same for support staff as well. I know they feel slighted and should be here.”

Those lucky enough to land a ticket felt grateful, especially Goodman. It was his first Super Bowl since 1969 in Miami. He was 10 at the time and attended the game with his 14-year-old brother. Their father landed two tickets to the big game and let his boys go inside while he listened to on the car radio in the parking lot.

Joe Namath and the New York Jets stunned the heavily favored Baltimore Colts 16-9 in that one.