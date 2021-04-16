Super Typhoon Surigae continues to strengthen and could move dangerously close to the Philippines

Surigae continues to strengthen, becoming the first super typhoon of the season and will make a close pass to the Philippines over the next several days. Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details.

The first super typhoon of the season in the West Pacific is closely approaching the Central Philippines this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon local time, the typhoon strengthened into a super typhoon with sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph), which is equivalent to a strong category 4 Atlantic hurricane.

Super Typhoon Surigae has been slowly moving toward the Philippines since it developed earlier this week, yet rapidly intensified on Friday. Rapid intensification occurs when a tropical cyclone strengthens 35 mph in a 24 hour period.

Surigae, known locally in the Philippines as Typhoon Bising, strengthened from a tropical storm Thursday to the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 135 mph (215 kph) on Friday.

This rapid intensification happened due to the ideal conditions for typhoon development: Wind shear, or the changing of wind speed and direction with height in the atmosphere, has been very low. High wind shear can tear storms like this to pieces, but low shear allows them to feed off the extremely warm waters and flourish into a powerful storm.

Continued low shear and excellent outflow will allow Surigae to thrive in the warm water that is running a few degrees above normal for this time of year.