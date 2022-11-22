Supreme Court clears ways for Trump tax returns; Fauci discusses COVID vaccines; Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:
- President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.
- The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.
- Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven't.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, held a COVID-19 briefing at the White House which was expected to be his last before he retires from the government at the end of year.
- AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.
People are also reading…
Are hurricanes and global warming putting the Florida retirement dream at risk? | Behind the Headlines podcast
Between hurricanes and rising costs, retiring to Florida may become more difficult for some. Here are things to consider before making a move.
The spotlight is shining on the World Cup and host Qatar. Learn about the teams to watch as well as the host nation on this special edition of our daily podcast.
What is it like to fly into a hurricane? Our Across the Sky guest shares his experiences on the latest episode.
Watch Now: World Cup players protest human rights violations, and more of today's top videos
Protests overshadowed play at the first full day of matches at the FIFA World Cup, an amazing discovery was made in Egypt, and more of today's top videos.
Protest overshadowed play at the first full day of matches at the FIFA World Cup, with England’s team members taking a knee to protest discrim…
Cairo is old news… Saqqara is where the archeology is at.
Ukrainian police and prosecutors have identified four places in Kherson where they suspect Russian forces tortured people before abandoning th…
A local man in Scotland thought he came across an alien lifeform. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial in Colorado Springs after five people were killed in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub.
Christmas lights shine on the streets of Paris, kicking off the holiday season. But this year, the festivities will be cut short to save energy.
A night's stay will run soccer fans about $200 a night.
It can travel at a speed of five knots and is bespoke built to enjoy saunas and entertain guests in the beautiful nature of the Stockholm arch…