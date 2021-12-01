 Skip to main content
Supreme Court hears abortion arguments; motive sought for Michigan high school shooting; plus other top news

The Supreme Court will be hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health on Wednesday over a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. Jimmy Hoover, the Supreme Court editor-at-large for Law360, joined Cheddar to break down the momentous legal fight. "This is the biggest abortion case at the Supreme Court in 30 years," he said. "It is a … a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade."

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments

Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy.

The justices on Wednesday will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Mississippi also is asking the court to overrule the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. The arguments can be heard live on the court’s website, starting at 10 a.m. EST.

The case comes to a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that has been transformed by three appointees of President Donald Trump, who had pledged to appoint justices he said would oppose abortion rights.

The court had never agreed to hear a case over an abortion ban so early in pregnancy until all three Trump appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — were on board.

The Mississippi case poses questions central to the abortion right. Some of the debate Wednesday is likely to be over whether the court should abandon its long-held rule that states cannot ban abortion before the point of viability, at roughly 24 weeks.

More than 90% of abortions are performed in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Authorities look for possible motive for Michigan high school shooting

Student shoots, kills 3, injures 8 at Michigan high school

Emerson Miller, right, leans on her friend Joselyn's shoulder as they listen to Jessi Holt, pastor at LakePoint Community Church, during a prayer vigil at the church after the Oxford High School school shooting, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Mich.

School bells were replaced by police sirens Tuesday after a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, left three students dead, officials said.

Seven additional students and a teacher were wounded by gunfire and a 15-year-old suspect is in custody.

Vigils were held Tuesday night as the community, located about 42 miles north of Detroit, processed the trauma of a deadly shooting that forced terrified students to barricade themselves into classrooms, unsure whether they would emerge unscathed.

Here's what's known about how the incident unfolded and what we know about the victims so far.

Top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

National Politics
US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers

  • By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

National
Global shares mostly rise despite mounting omicron worries

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Global shares are mostly higher amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant.

National
Louis Vuitton show pays tribute to designer Virgil Abloh

  • By KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
Louis Vuitton has staged its first ever U.S. fashion show in Miami, showcasing the collection of designer Virgil Abloh just days after his death.

National Politics
Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt against former DOJ official

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The vote to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark comes as Trump's top aide at the time, chief of staff Mark Meadows, has agreed to cooperate with the panel on a limited basis. 

National
4 jurors seated for Kim Potter trial, many more needed

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI Associated Press
Prosecutors and defense attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's death are to resume jury selection Wednesday after seating four the first day.

National
Case against Jussie Smollett focuses on how 'hoax' unraveled

  • By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT Associated Press
Testimony will continue Wednesday in the trial, which is expected to last about a week.

National
Investigators track ammunition in fatal filmset shooting

  • By MORGAN LEE Associated Press
Authorities pursued new leads Tuesday on possible sources of live ammunition involved in actor Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a western movie.

