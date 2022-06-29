Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retires, standouts from yesterday's elections, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 29:
Justice Stephen Breyer
Justice Stephen Breyer has notified the White House that his retirement will be effective Thursday, June 30, at noon ET.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer said it had been his "great honor" to participate as a judge in the "effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law."
He said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is prepared to "take the prescribed oaths" to begin her service as the 116th member of the court.
The fact that the court will issue final opinions and orders on the same day reflects a more expedited timeline than past terms.
Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin
Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party's nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November.
Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant governor under the shadow of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo until last year, when he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, catapulting her into office.
Hochul beat back primary challenges Tuesday from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
Deborah James
Deborah James, a British broadcaster who raised millions for cancer research and was recognized by Prince William for her work, has died. She was 40.
James hosted a BBC podcast called “You, Me and The Big C" in which she spoke in a no-nonsense approach about living with bowel cancer. Her candid social media posts about her diagnosis and treatment, including videos of her dancing, garnered praise from the public.
She was diagnosed in 2016 and revealed in May that she was receiving end-of-life care at her parents' home in Woking in southern England.
She died Tuesday surrounded by her family, including her husband and their two children, according to a family statement posted on Instagram.
NATO
Travis Barker
R. Kelly
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, June 29
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is enhancing its military presence in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden outlined the plan during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's annual leaders' summit in Madrid. Biden says “NATO is strong and united." He says steps taken at the summit will augment its “collective strength.” Biden says the U.S. will establish a permanent headquarters in Poland and send two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom. The U.S. is also sending more air defense and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.
The shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was nothing extraordinary, but in the middle of war it offered an escape for some residents. In a few moments on Monday, it suddenly became a hellish inferno after it was hit by a Russian airstrike. Authorities say at least 18 people are dead, more than 20 are missing and scores are wounded. The Kremenchuk mall is now the latest addition to the allegations of war crimes levied against Russia in the Ukraine war. One mall employee who said he had stepped outside for a cigarette when the air raid siren went off estimated 1,000 people had been in the mall, contradicting Russia’s claim it was empty.
Two of Congress’ staunchest conservatives repelled more centrist challengers to lock up Republican nominations on Tuesday. That happened even as the party’s voters chose to turn out a six-term incumbent in Mississippi. Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller, who called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “historic victory for white life” during a weekend rally with former President Donald Trump — her spokesperson said she misspoke — defeated fellow GOP incumbent Rodney Davis. Another Trump ally, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of Congress’ most polarizing members, easily beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican. Mississippi Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo, a six-term incumbent, lost to Sheriff Mike Ezell.
Colorado Republicans have rejected two prominent election deniers in primaries Tuesday night. It's a setback for the movement to install backers of former President Donald Trump's election lies in positions with power over voting. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters lost the Republican primary for secretary of state to Pam Anderson, a former clerk in suburban Denver. Peters was indicted for her role in a break-in of her county's election system. An ally, State Rep. Ron Hanks, lost his bid for the GOP Senate nomination. Hanks attended the Jan. 6 protests. He was beaten by businessman Joe O'Dea, a rare GOP backer of some abortion rights.
Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic nomination for New York governor, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November. Hochul beat back primary challenges Tuesday from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island. Democrats have more than twice as many registered voters as Republicans in the state and are expected to keep the governor’s mansion this fall. Republicans nominated U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin to challenge Hochul in November. The Long Island representative was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.
The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”
The Supreme Court's ruling allowing states to regulate abortion has set off a travel scramble in some parts of the U.S., as abortion providers redirect patients to states that still allow the procedure. A growing number of states are moving to mostly banning abortion. Clinics operators are moving, doctors are counseling crying patients, donations are pouring into nonprofits and one group is dispatching vans to administer abortion pills. Some cities _ like Kansas City and St. Louis _ also are drafting plans to help with the travel logistics. Groups are trying to help with everything from gas cards for travel to connecting patients with small aircraft pilots willing to transport them to a clinic in another state.
Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. Those crimes occurred as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world’s most famous and wealthy people, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England’s Prince Andrew. Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. Maxwell blamed the abuse on Epstein and said meeting him was the greatest regret of her life.
A Mexican immigration official says that in the chaotic minutes after dozens of migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer sweltering in the Texas heat, the driver tried to slip away by pretending to be one of the survivors. The American driver and two other men from Mexico remained in custody Wednesday as the investigation continued into the tragedy that killed 53 people in the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border. The head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute says at least 27 of the victims were from Mexico, 14 were from Honduras, seven were from Guatemala and two were from El Salvador.
A wildfire in Northern California has forced evacuations as it threatens about 500 homes and other buildings. Authorities say the blaze erupted Tuesday afternoon near the Yuba River in Nevada County and has spread to more than 500 acres. Fire officials say power lines also are threatened in the Sierra Nevada area and there are unconfirmed reports that some buildings may have burned. Another blaze that erupted Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo County threatened about 50 buildings and is only partially contained. However, no building damage or injuries are reported. They're among several Northern California fires that erupted Tuesday as the state bakes under summer heat.
The man who served as the U.S. Senate’s sergeant at arms and resigned after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has died. Michael Stenger was 71. Two people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that Stenger died Monday of natural causes. One of the people says he had been diagnosed with cancer and had been ill. Stenger had served in the role as the sergeant-at-arms since 2018 and had previously worked for the U.S. Secret Service for more than three decades. The Senate majority leader at the time, Mitch McConnell, requested Stenger’s resignation the day after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B superstardom to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse. The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence at a courthouse in Brooklyn. The sentence caps a slow-motion fall for Kelly, who is 55. He remained adored by legions of fans even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.
Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year. She was beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in three sets at Wimbledon. Williams was two points from victory but could not finish the job and bowed out with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion. The 40-year-old American had not competed in singles since she got injured in the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club on June 29, 2021. She has won Wimbledon seven times. This was Tan’s debut at the All England Club. The match lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes and was contested with the retractable roof shut for the last two sets.