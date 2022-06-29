Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retires, standouts from yesterday's elections, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 29:

Justice Stephen Breyer

Justice Stephen Breyer has notified the White House that his retirement will be effective Thursday, June 30, at noon ET.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer said it had been his "great honor" to participate as a judge in the "effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law."

He said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is prepared to "take the prescribed oaths" to begin her service as the 116th member of the court.

The fact that the court will issue final opinions and orders on the same day reflects a more expedited timeline than past terms.

Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin

Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party's nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November.

Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant governor under the shadow of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo until last year, when he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, catapulting her into office.

Hochul beat back primary challenges Tuesday from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.

Deborah James

Deborah James, a British broadcaster who raised millions for cancer research and was recognized by Prince William for her work, has died. She was 40.

James hosted a BBC podcast called “You, Me and The Big C" in which she spoke in a no-nonsense approach about living with bowel cancer. Her candid social media posts about her diagnosis and treatment, including videos of her dancing, garnered praise from the public.

She was diagnosed in 2016 and revealed in May that she was receiving end-of-life care at her parents' home in Woking in southern England.

She died Tuesday surrounded by her family, including her husband and their two children, according to a family statement posted on Instagram.

