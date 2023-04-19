Today is Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TOP STORIES
The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the U.S. while a lawsuit continues. The justices are expected to issue an order Wednesday in a fast-moving case from Texas in which abortion opponents are seeking to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. The drug won FDA approval in 2000. Conditions on the drug's use have been loosened in recent years, including making it available by mail in states that allow access. The Biden administration and New York-based drugmaker Danco Laboratories want the Supreme Court to reject limits on mifepristone’s use imposed by lower courts.
A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents is due back in court for a hearing to decide whether he should remain behind bars while he awaits trial. Jack Teixeira was arrested by heavily armed tactical agents at his Massachusetts home last week on charges, under the Espionage Act, of unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information. During his first court appearance in Boston’s federal court on Friday, a magistrate judge ordered him to remain in custody until Wednesday's detention hearing. Teixeira is accused of sharing highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord.
Fighting between forces loyal to dueling generals is raging for a fifth day, hours after an internationally brokered truce was supposed to have come into effect. The one-day humanitarian cease-fire was to have been a building block for a longer truce and a return to eventual negotiations. The subsequent refusal by the warring sides to halt fire for even one day raised the specter of prolonged conflict. Millions of Sudanese continue to be trapped at home, with dwindling supplies. Meanwhile, a doctors' group said Wednesday that the number of civilians killed rose to 174 since the violence erupted over the weekend.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working furiously to build support for a Republican proposal that would raise the nation’s debt limit. President Joe Biden wants that legal borrowing limit raised, too, but he doesn't want the other part of McCarthy's demands — a limit on much future federal spending increases to 1% a year, among other changes. McCarthy is looking for negotiations with the White House, but Biden quickly batted down his bid as “huge cuts” to programs hitting million of Americans. The Republican leader's proposal has almost no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate. And he still has to unite fractured House GOP factions to pass the legislation in the chamber they control.
Fox and Dominion Voting Systems have reached a $787 million settlement in the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit. The agreement averts a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election. Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson said the deal shows that truth matters and lies have consequences. Dominion had asked for $1.6 billion in arguing that Fox had damaged its reputation by helping peddle phony conspiracy theories about its equipment switching votes from former President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
As Ralph Yarl struggles to come to grips with being shot after going to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers, the white Kansas City, Missouri homeowner who shot the Black 16-year-old is facing his day in court. An attorney for the Yarl family says the case should qualify as a hate crime and that Yarl was armed only with his “Black skin.” Eighty-four-year-old Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He posted bond Tuesday and was released. Yarl is at home recovering. Supporters gathered at a rally Tuesday night. Yarl's mother said he is doing “considerably well,” but “mostly he just sits there and stares and the buckets of tears just rolls down his eyes.”
State police in Maine say four people were fatally shot in a home shortly before gunfire broke out on a busy highway about 25 miles away, wounding three. Police say the shootings are connected but they aren’t discussing a motive or identifying victims. Authorities charged a man with four counts of murder Tuesday evening. The bodies were found earlier Tuesday in a home in the town of Bowdoin, about 35 miles north of Portland. Police say the three people were shot in their cars shortly afterward on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, just outside Portland. Police closed the busy highway while they canvassed the area.
One Southern California teenager was killed and three others injured when a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into the group as they were walking near their high school. That's according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Investigators are looking into whether the driver, who had allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee earlier in the day, intentionally crashed into the teens in Thousand Oaks. Police were not in pursuit of the suspect at the time. The suspect was also injured in the rollover crash; the extent of his injuries was not immediately known. A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck, the other teens' injuries ranged from minor to critical.
A coroner's report says singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub as a result of sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners that he had inhaled. Carter is the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter. He was found submerged and dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5. According to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, a medical sedative was found in his system, as was a compressed gas that the coroner says is commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners. The report says the gas “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”
Devin Booker scored 38 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 on Tuesday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference first-round series. A complete roundup of Tuesday's games:
Brayden Point scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the teams’ first-round playoff series. A complete roundup of Tuesday's games:
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
On this day in 2015, Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died a week after suffering a spinal cord injury in the back of a Baltimore police…
In 1991, Evander Holyfield retains the heavyweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision over 42-year-old challenger George Foreman. See mo…
