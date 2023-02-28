On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Conservative justices holding the Supreme Court’s majority seem likely to sink President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. Chief Justice John Roberts led his conservative colleagues Tuesday in questioning the administration’s authority to broadly cancel federal student loans because of the COVID-19 emergency.

» The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says he doesn’t want any stigmas attached to the Ohio community where a train derailed and spewed toxic gases three weeks ago.

» Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

» China is pushing back at renewed suggestions the COVID-19 pandemic could have been the result of a lab leak, saying it has been “open and transparent” in the search for the virus’ origins.

» The Federal Aviation Administration says a JetBlue pilot had to take evasive action while landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft crossed an intersecting runway.

» A former FTX executive is pleading guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud charges as part of a deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors building their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

» The death toll has risen to at least 63 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered several more bodies.

» The White House is giving all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices, as the Chinese-owned social media app comes under increasing scrutiny in Washington over security concerns.

» The man credited with inventing the cellphone 50 years ago is optimistic that future advances in mobile technology can transform human lives. But Martin Cooper also is worried about the risks smartphones pose to privacy and young people.

» The Transportation Security Administration is looking to hire more than 400 new air marshals.

» The Mexican president says that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.