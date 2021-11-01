 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions. Listen here.

  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Supreme Court hears Challenges to Texas Abortion Law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation's second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.

The justices are hearing arguments Monday in two cases over whether abortion providers or the Justice Department can mount federal court challenges to the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme its defenders argue shields it from federal court review.

In neither case is the right to an abortion directly at issue, but the motivation for lawsuits filed by abortion providers and the Justice Department is that the Texas law conflicts with landmark Supreme Court rulings that prevent a state from banning abortion early in pregnancy.

The justices will hear a separate challenge to the decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in a case over Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Those arguments are set for Dec. 1.

The Texas law has been in effect since September, except for a 48-hour period in early October when it was blocked by a lower court.

Read the full story here:

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kal Penn Reveals Engagement To Long-Time Partner Josh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News