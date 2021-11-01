Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions. Listen here.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation's second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.

The justices are hearing arguments Monday in two cases over whether abortion providers or the Justice Department can mount federal court challenges to the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme its defenders argue shields it from federal court review.

In neither case is the right to an abortion directly at issue, but the motivation for lawsuits filed by abortion providers and the Justice Department is that the Texas law conflicts with landmark Supreme Court rulings that prevent a state from banning abortion early in pregnancy.

The justices will hear a separate challenge to the decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in a case over Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Those arguments are set for Dec. 1.

The Texas law has been in effect since September, except for a 48-hour period in early October when it was blocked by a lower court.

Read the full story here:

***

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0