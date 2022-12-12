Supreme Court won't block flavored tobacco ban; remembering Sandy Hook; Golden Globe nominations | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» The Supreme Court has refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

» The Supreme Court says it won’t take the plunge into a dispute over Michigan State University’s decision to end its swimming-and-diving teams, a decision female athletes sued over.

» This week marks the 10th anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

» The 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the pack.