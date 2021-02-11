Surgery finally frees ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ from sticky situation

Freedom never felt less sticky.

Tessica Brown, deemed by social media as #GorillaGlueGirl after she disastrously used the adhesive Gorilla Glue as hairspray, is finally freed from her sticky bonds after receiving a four-hour surgical procedure.

The Internet exploded after a TikTok video of the Louisiana woman showcasing her immovable do went viral.

“Those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now,” says Brown in the video, also shared widely on other social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. “It’s not by choice. No — it’s not by choice.”

Brown proceeded to explain that she resorted to using Gorilla Glue spray after running out of her usual styling product.

“Bad, bad, bad idea,” she summarized.

She continued to explain that her hair had “not moved” even after washing it roughly 15 times, demonstrating by scrubbing her hair live on another video to no avail. “This is the life I’m going to have to live with,” she concludes.