Surgery finally frees ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ from sticky situation
spotlight AP

Surgery finally frees ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ from sticky situation

Gorilla Glue

This image from Instagram shows Tessica Brown in her viral video in which she talks about mistakenly using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of actual hair spray.

Freedom never felt less sticky.

Tessica Brown, deemed by social media as #GorillaGlueGirl after she disastrously used the adhesive Gorilla Glue as hairspray, is finally freed from her sticky bonds after receiving a four-hour surgical procedure.

The Internet exploded after a TikTok video of the Louisiana woman showcasing her immovable do went viral.

“Those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now,” says Brown in the video, also shared widely on other social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. “It’s not by choice. No — it’s not by choice.”

Brown proceeded to explain that she resorted to using Gorilla Glue spray after running out of her usual styling product.

“Bad, bad, bad idea,” she summarized.

She continued to explain that her hair had “not moved” even after washing it roughly 15 times, demonstrating by scrubbing her hair live on another video to no avail. “This is the life I’m going to have to live with,” she concludes.

Fortunately for Brown, the above statement is no longer the case. The New York Post reported that plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng made contact with the mother of five after seeing her video, offering to perform the $12,000 procedure for free.

TMZ further reported how Brown nearly burst into tears after she woke up from the anesthesia used during the procedure when she realized she could run her fingers through her hair again.

Although Brown is now officially out of this hair dilemma, many on social media continue to discuss how genuine her public cries for help were, especially when she announced she intended to sue Gorilla Glue for what happened to her.

However, upon being released from the hospital Brown had not yet mentioned officially moving forward with a suit.

