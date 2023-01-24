 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Survey: Businesses expect job cuts in '23 amid recession fears

  • 0

A new round of layoffs from Google's parent company is sending more shudders through the technology industry. Shawn Chitnis reports. (1-20-23)

NEW YORK — A survey of national economists found more businesses now expect job reductions at their firms and to spend less on expansions for the first time since the pandemic, a sign that the Federal Reserve's push to raise interest rates is doing its job to slow the economy.

Tech Job Cuts

Microsoft Corp. logo is seen July 3, 2014 outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. In just the past month, there have been almost 50,000 job cuts across the technology sector.

But the survey shows that business owners are still concerned that the Fed's decision-making could push too hard on the economy and potentially put the U.S. into a recession this year.

The January survey by the National Association for Business Economics found that its respondents put on average a reading of -7 on how much they plan to hire at their firms, down from previous reading of +8 in October, when NABE did its previous survey.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

However, due to inflation, the survey shows that businesses still expect to pay higher wages for the workers they are keeping.

People are also reading…

"The results of the January 2023 NABE Business Conditions Survey indicate widespread concern about entering a recession this year," said NABE President Julia Coronado, in a statement.

The Fed has been raising interest rates aggressively in an effort to slow down the U.S. economy without putting it into a recession, known as a "soft landing."

One sign of inflation easing is the survey's materials costs section. Respondents to the NABE survey showed material costs were at a reading of 47, down 5 points from October and well below the July reading of 76. More respondents now expect material costs to fall than rise this year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark wins coveted Bocuse d'Or culinary competition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News