Survivor: California shooter was 'outsider' in workplace

“I understand what pushed him. Sam was always on the outside. He was never in the group. He was never accepted by anybody," Bertolet said Thursday during an interview with The Associated Press. “You look back and you go, ‘yeah, it fits.’ ”

In the hours after the violence, more pieces began to fit together:

Cassidy’s ex-wife said he used to come home from work resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments more than a decade ago. A Biden administration official, speaking on the condition of authority, said Cassidy spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.

He had even talked about killing people at work, his ex-wife Cecilia Nelms told The Associated Press.

“I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now,” she said tearfully.

Friends and relatives remembered the victims as a loving, kind-hearted and heroic group, and VTA officials have called the workforce of more than 2,100 a family. While Bertolet criticized the facility's lax security and said he wished he had had his own gun to stop Cassidy, he also told a different story of men who had worked together every day.