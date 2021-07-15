Survivor of wreck that killed 8: 'I'm not strong. My God is'

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A girls home director who was driving a van that crashed in Alabama, killing two of her own children, two nephews and four other youths, wept Thursday at a remembrance where she said religious faith has sustained her since the wreck.

Standing before a crowd of hundreds, Candice Gulley, the only person to survive in the van, cried loudly and said each of the young victims was a “blessing to my life.”

“Whether they shared my blood or they didn't, they were my children,” Gulley said in her first public comments about the wreck.

Expressing thanks for support she's received in the weeks since the fiery pileup, Gulley said she did not have the strength to get through the ordeal on her own.

“I'm not strong. My God is,” she said.

Gulley's appearance came during a service for the eight young people killed when the van, returning to an Alabama girls home after a week at the beach, wrecked during a tropical storm last month.