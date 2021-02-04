Susan B. Anthony portrait found in long-forgotten New York attic

Whitcomb found a photographer in Geneva who is going to try to develop prints from many of the glass negatives that they found.

He reached out to the Geneva Historical Society and was referred to the society's former President Dan Weinstock, who has researched Hale and the local photography scene of the era.

Weinstock, a retired doctor, told CNN that Hale had won prizes and recognition for his photography and was known for taking a picture of President Grover Cleveland's fiancé Francis Folsom in 1885.

He said Hale moved to Geneva in 1892 and worked there until 1920, when he sold his photography business to another photographer.

Hale was connected to the women's rights movement, and a collection of his photos of suffragist leaders was showcased at the 1907 New York State Woman Suffrage Association, which was held in Geneva.

Weinstock said he knew that Hale had a studio in the building's second floor, but he'd never heard about the attic.

The man Whitcomb bought the building from didn't know about it either, and previous owners, who had bought it in the 1960s, were dumbfounded by the discovery.