Suspect arraigned in shooting at Missouri convenience store

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A weekend shooting at a southern Missouri convenience store killed a truck driver from California and critically injured three other people, authorities said Monday.

A suspect, Christopher Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Missouri, was arraigned Monday in Oregon County on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The court entered a not guilty plea for him and instructed Lindley on how to apply for a public defender. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday to review his counsel and bond, according to online court records.

A clerk at the Snappy Mart in Koshkonong, in Oregon County, called authorities about 5 a.m. Saturday to report a shooting at the store, according to a probable cause statement released Monday.

A deputy who responded found Paul Chavis suffering from a gunshot wound and lying on the ground outside the store near his truck. The deputy went inside the store and found the truck driver, Carlos Moreno, lying dead against a wall with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the document.