Suspect arrested on murder charge in death of Texas teen

BIG SPRING, Texas (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in the death of a 13-year-old West Texas girl who was reported missing more than a decade ago, a police spokesman said.

Texas Rangers arrested Shawn Casey Adkins on Monday on a murder charge in the killing of Hailey Dunn, said Sgt. Fred Biddle, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. He said Adkins was arrested in the area of Big Spring, a city nearly 300 miles (480 kilometers) west of Dallas. Biddle said he could not immediately provide more details on the case.

Adkins was booked into the Howard County jail and released on a $2 million bond Monday, jail records show. They do not list an attorney for Adkins, and Biddle said he did not know if he has one.

Hailey was reported missing in December 2010. She and her mother, Billie Dunn, lived in the small West Texas town of Colorado City at the time and Adkins, who was dating Hailey's mother, was named as a person of interest.

Hailey's body was discovered in April 2013 in a remote area near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Colorado City. Authorities have not released a cause of death.