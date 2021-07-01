Suspect in Arkansas cop's death faced theft, drug charges

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (AP) — A woman accused of running over and killing a police officer in Arkansas was facing multiple low-level theft and drug cases at the time and had a record of now showing up in court, authorities say.

Each time she was arrested, Shawna Cash, 22, ended up being released from jail, partly because of coronavirus precautions to reduce jail populations, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Cash is accused of hitting Pea Ridge officer Kevin Apple with her car and dragging him after he approached the vehicle at a convenience store, according to court documents. Authorities say the vehicle matched the description of one that was sought by police.

Cash was arrested Saturday along with passenger Elijah Andazola, 18. Neither Cash nor Andazola have been formally charged in Apple's death.