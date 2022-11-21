COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show.
Just In
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other "edged weapon," police disclosed Tuesday.
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
The victims ranged in age from 3 to 12. Officials said no foul play is suspected.
Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at Club Q after the Saturday night shooting. The 22-year-old suspect has been named.
Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured.
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House. He may have to stave off a long list of potential challengers. Watch live and get updates here.
Police are describing the attack as an "unprovoked" and "heinous act." The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was shot and killed by a security guard who confronted him.
Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, but a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders.