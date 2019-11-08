Suspect in Colorado synagogue plot will remain in jail

According to the document, on Oct. 13 Holzer allegedly told another undercover agent the Facebook agent connected him with that he wanted to poison the synagogue's water supply with arsenic, something he claims to have previously done but which could not be corroborated by investigators. That agent arranged for him to meet with friends who were actually more undercover agents on Oct. 17 in Colorado Springs. He allegedly talked to them about his plan before volunteering that he could use Molotov cocktails on the building when asked what other methods he was considering to shut down the building. The FBI claims that Holzer was the first person to mention using explosives during the meeting. After they visited the synagogue later that day, the affidavit says Holzer observed that Molotov cocktails would not be enough, and he and the agents then discussed using pipe bombs, which the agents offered to supply.