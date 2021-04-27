Suspect in deadly LA shooting rampage shot, killed by police

Moore said a dashboard camera inside the victim's vehicle captured part of the shooting and the Jeep's license plate, which helped officers circulate a description of the car.

About 10 minutes later, another shooting occurred less than a mile (kilometer) away. The suspect drove alongside another man's vehicle — this time in a Starbucks drive-thru — and backed into it, causing a slight crash. The suspect then fired into the vehicle, killing a newlywed who was driving with his wife, Moore said. Police believe there was a “verbal exchange” between the couple and the gunman but Moore did not know what had been said.

Neither victim was a USC student, the university said.

The second deadly shooting occurred around 1:25 a.m., about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) away from the second scene. A man was driving when the gunman pulled up next to him and began firing through the window.

A fourth incident was reported shortly after the homicide, Moore said, when the suspect fired at a vehicle in an intersection.

Officers spotted the suspect's Jeep and began a long pursuit, which included the suspect firing at a white Tesla while driving. The driver was not injured.