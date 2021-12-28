Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in South Florida arrested

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in South Florida that killed two children and hospitalized four more children on Monday.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that physical evidence led detectives to Sean Charles Greer, who was jailed Tuesday evening.

Authorities received a call Monday regarding a crash with injuries in Wilton Manors at 2:48 p.m.

Police said that a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan, driven Greer, was traveling southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue at the same time that a Broward County Transit bus was stopped to drop off a passenger.

As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, it began to merge into the right thru lane from the edge of the roadway. The Honda approached the bus from behind but the driver failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus.

The Honda then veered right and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, striking the children. The vehicle then accelerated and fled the area.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

Physical evidence on the scene and other information led detectives to identify the vehicle involved which was then released among law enforcement agencies. It was later located in Wilton Manors.

Police said the vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in the crash. The front bumper was missing, which was located at the scene.

Detectives arrested Greer, who they say confessed to his involvement.

He faces several charges including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

Greer is also currently on probation for burglary. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

