Suspect in killings of 4 at pot farm returned to Oklahoma

KINGFISHER, Okla. (AP) — The man wanted in the shooting deaths of four people and wounding of a fifth at an Oklahoma marijuana farm has been extradited back to the state from Florida, authorities said Friday.

Wu Chen, also known as Chen Wu in jail records, was taken from the Miami-Dade County jail Wednesday by Kingfisher County, Oklahoma, authorities.

Kingfisher County jail records show Chen, 45, was booked into the jail on Thursday.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Chen's behalf. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has said Chen was wanted in the “executions” of three men and a woman, all Chinese citizens, on Nov. 20 at the farm west of Hennessey, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

He was arrested by Miami Beach police two days later after the vehicle he was driving was flagged by a car tag reader, police in Miami Beach said.

The names of the victims have not been released and authorities have previously said notification of their relatives has been difficult because of “a significant language barrier.”

OSBI officials and the Kingfisher County district attorney did not immediately return phone calls to The Associated Press on Friday and the county sheriff's office referred questions to the OSBI.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

